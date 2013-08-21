Aug 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.97 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.83 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/09/13) 52.50/54.50 09.74/10.11 09.93/10.30 2M(23/10/13) 102.25/104.25 09.64/09.83 09.87/10.06 3M(25/11/13) 152.25/155.25 09.32/09.50 09.59/09.77 6M(24/02/14) 271.25/275.25 08.43/08.56 08.85/08.97 1Y(25/08/14) 483.75/488.25 07.58/07.65 08.31/08.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4605 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)