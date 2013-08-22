Aug 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Thursday compared with 8.97 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/09/13) 53.50/55.25 09.63/09.94 09.82/10.13 2M(28/10/13) 106.25/108.75 09.41/09.63 09.64/09.86 3M(26/11/13) 151.25/154.50 09.17/09.37 09.44/09.64 6M(26/02/14) 274.00/278.00 08.31/08.43 08.73/08.85 1Y(26/08/14) 489.00/493.75 07.47/07.55 08.21/08.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.4207 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)