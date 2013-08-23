Aug 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.59 percent on Friday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.86 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/09/13) 53.00/54.75 09.65/09.97 09.83/10.15 2M(28/10/13) 103.00/105.50 09.37/09.60 09.61/09.83 3M(27/11/13) 147.75/150.25 09.06/09.22 09.33/09.49 6M(27/02/14) 262.75/266.50 08.06/08.17 08.48/08.59 1Y(27/08/14) 468.75/472.75 07.25/07.31 07.98/08.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.6880 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)