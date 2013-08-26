Aug 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.67 percent on Monday compared with 8.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.91 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/09/13) 57.25/58.75 09.86/10.12 10.05/10.30 2M(28/10/13) 103.25/105.50 09.62/09.83 09.85/10.06 3M(29/11/13) 150.75/153.50 09.21/09.38 09.48/09.65 6M(28/02/14) 264.25/267.25 08.16/08.25 08.58/08.67 1Y(28/08/14) 470.25/474.75 07.32/07.39 08.06/08.13 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2347 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 23-Aug-2013. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)