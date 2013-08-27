Aug 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.78 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.20 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/09/13) 56.25/58.00 09.77/10.07 09.96/10.26 2M(29/10/13) 104.75/106.75 09.54/09.73 09.78/09.96 3M(29/11/13) 152.00/154.25 09.18/09.32 09.45/09.59 6M(28/02/14) 271.75/275.50 08.25/08.37 08.67/08.78 1Y(28/08/14) 487.25/491.75 07.44/07.51 08.17/08.24 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.6675 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)