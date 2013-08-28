Aug 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.04 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/09/13) 58.25/60.00 10.03/10.33 10.22/10.52 2M(31/10/13) 115.00/117.75 09.90/10.14 10.14/10.37 3M(29/11/13) 163.25/166.25 09.58/09.75 09.85/10.03 6M(28/02/14) 290.00/294.00 08.51/08.63 08.92/09.04 1Y(28/08/14) 512.75/517.75 07.54/07.62 08.27/08.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.3611 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)