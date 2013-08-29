Aug 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.28 percent on Thursday compared with 9.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.95 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/10/13) 55.00/57.75 09.88/10.38 10.07/10.56 2M(05/11/13) 109.00/114.00 09.33/09.76 09.56/09.99 3M(03/12/13) 149.75/155.00 08.87/09.18 09.14/09.45 6M(03/03/14) 257.00/264.00 07.65/07.86 08.07/08.28 1Y(03/09/14) 451.75/461.75 06.67/06.82 07.39/07.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7060 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)