Aug 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.87 percent on
Friday compared with 8.28 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.18 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/10/13) 55.50/57.50 10.14/10.51 10.33/10.69
2M(05/11/13) 109.00/113.00 09.49/09.83 09.72/10.07
3M(03/12/13) 150.25/154.25 09.05/09.29 09.32/09.56
6M(03/03/14) 241.75/246.25 07.32/07.46 07.74/07.87
1Y(03/09/14) 421.25/429.75 06.33/06.46 07.05/07.18
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5742 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
