Aug 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.87 percent on Friday compared with 8.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.18 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/10/13) 55.50/57.50 10.14/10.51 10.33/10.69 2M(05/11/13) 109.00/113.00 09.49/09.83 09.72/10.07 3M(03/12/13) 150.25/154.25 09.05/09.29 09.32/09.56 6M(03/03/14) 241.75/246.25 07.32/07.46 07.74/07.87 1Y(03/09/14) 421.25/429.75 06.33/06.46 07.05/07.18 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5742 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)