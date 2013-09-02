Sep 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.44 percent on Monday compared with 7.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.18 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/10/13) 55.25/57.25 10.21/10.58 10.39/10.76 2M(05/11/13) 107.25/110.00 09.59/09.83 09.82/10.06 3M(04/12/13) 151.50/155.00 09.23/09.44 09.50/09.71 6M(04/03/14) 256.25/262.25 07.85/08.03 08.26/08.44 1Y(04/09/14) 459.75/466.25 06.98/07.08 07.71/07.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.8608 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)