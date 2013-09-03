Sep 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.50 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.44 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.44 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/10/13) 59.00/61.00 10.06/10.40 10.25/10.59
2M(05/11/13) 106.25/109.25 09.50/09.77 09.74/10.01
3M(05/12/13) 152.50/155.75 09.14/09.34 09.41/09.61
6M(05/03/14) 263.75/268.25 07.95/08.09 08.37/08.50
1Y(05/09/14) 470.25/475.75 07.03/07.11 07.76/07.84
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8875 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
