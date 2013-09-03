Sep 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.50 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.44 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/13) 59.00/61.00 10.06/10.40 10.25/10.59 2M(05/11/13) 106.25/109.25 09.50/09.77 09.74/10.01 3M(05/12/13) 152.50/155.75 09.14/09.34 09.41/09.61 6M(05/03/14) 263.75/268.25 07.95/08.09 08.37/08.50 1Y(05/09/14) 470.25/475.75 07.03/07.11 07.76/07.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8875 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)