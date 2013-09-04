Sep 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.28 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.28 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/13) 55.75/58.25 09.79/10.23 09.98/10.42 2M(06/11/13) 105.00/108.00 09.37/09.64 09.60/09.87 3M(06/12/13) 149.25/153.25 08.93/09.17 09.20/09.44 6M(06/03/14) 255.75/261.50 07.69/07.87 08.11/08.28 1Y(08/09/14) 458.00/463.75 06.80/06.88 07.52/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0289 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)