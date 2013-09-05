Sep 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.02 percent on Thursday compared with 8.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/10/13) 51.50/53.50 09.49/09.86 09.67/10.04 2M(12/11/13) 102.50/106.00 08.99/09.30 09.22/09.53 3M(10/12/13) 141.25/145.75 08.58/08.85 08.85/09.12 6M(10/03/14) 242.75/249.25 07.41/07.61 07.82/08.02 1Y(10/09/14) 433.75/441.00 06.57/06.68 07.30/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.0430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)