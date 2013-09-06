Sep 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.15 percent on Friday compared with 8.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.42 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/10/13) 52.75/54.75 09.73/10.10 09.92/10.28 2M(12/11/13) 103.75/107.25 09.26/09.57 09.49/09.80 3M(11/12/13) 144.75/148.25 08.80/09.01 09.07/09.28 6M(11/03/14) 248.00/253.00 07.58/07.73 07.99/08.15 1Y(11/09/14) 438.00/444.00 06.64/06.73 07.37/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.9600 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)