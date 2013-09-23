Sep 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.10 percent on Monday compared with 9.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.65 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/10/13) 51.75/53.50 10.07/10.41 10.25/10.59 2M(25/11/13) 100.50/103.25 09.62/09.88 09.84/10.11 3M(26/12/13) 146.25/149.50 09.28/09.49 09.54/09.75 6M(25/03/14) 265.25/270.00 08.56/08.71 08.95/09.10 1Y(25/09/14) 469.25/474.25 07.51/07.59 08.20/08.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5200 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)