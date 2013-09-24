Sep 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.10 percent on
Tuesday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.76 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/10/13) 55.75/57.75 10.15/10.51 10.33/10.70
2M(26/11/13) 101.00/103.00 09.65/09.84 09.87/10.06
3M(26/12/13) 145.25/148.25 09.30/09.49 09.56/09.75
6M(26/03/14) 266.00/270.75 08.56/08.71 08.95/09.10
1Y(26/09/14) 471.00/475.75 07.52/07.59 08.21/08.29
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6585 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)