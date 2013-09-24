Sep 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.10 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.76 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/10/13) 55.75/57.75 10.15/10.51 10.33/10.70 2M(26/11/13) 101.00/103.00 09.65/09.84 09.87/10.06 3M(26/12/13) 145.25/148.25 09.30/09.49 09.56/09.75 6M(26/03/14) 266.00/270.75 08.56/08.71 08.95/09.10 1Y(26/09/14) 471.00/475.75 07.52/07.59 08.21/08.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6585 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)