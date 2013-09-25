Sep 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.23 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.46 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/10/13) 54.00/56.00 10.14/10.52 10.32/10.70 2M(27/11/13) 101.75/103.75 09.71/09.90 09.94/10.13 3M(27/12/13) 146.75/149.25 09.39/09.55 09.64/09.80 6M(27/03/14) 270.25/274.75 08.69/08.84 09.08/09.23 1Y(29/09/14) 479.25/484.00 07.60/07.68 08.29/08.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6981 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)