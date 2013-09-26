Sep 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.51 percent on Thursday compared with 9.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.34 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/10/13) 56.25/58.00 10.64/10.97 10.83/11.16 2M(29/11/13) 102.75/105.50 10.05/10.31 10.27/10.54 3M(31/12/13) 151.75/154.75 09.68/09.87 09.93/10.12 6M(28/03/14) 274.25/278.25 08.99/09.12 09.38/09.51 1Y(30/09/14) 489.00/493.75 07.86/07.93 08.55/08.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2260 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)