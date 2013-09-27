Sep 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.61 percent on Friday compared with 9.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.83 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/11/13) 55.00/56.75 10.48/10.81 10.66/10.99 2M(02/12/13) 103.50/106.00 09.86/10.10 10.08/10.32 3M(02/01/14) 151.00/154.00 09.59/09.78 09.85/10.04 6M(02/04/14) 280.75/285.75 09.06/09.22 09.45/09.61 1Y(01/10/14) 480.75/485.25 07.78/07.85 08.46/08.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8110 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)