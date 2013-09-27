Sep 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.61 percent on
Friday compared with 9.51 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.83 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(01/11/13) 55.00/56.75 10.48/10.81 10.66/10.99
2M(02/12/13) 103.50/106.00 09.86/10.10 10.08/10.32
3M(02/01/14) 151.00/154.00 09.59/09.78 09.85/10.04
6M(02/04/14) 280.75/285.75 09.06/09.22 09.45/09.61
1Y(01/10/14) 480.75/485.25 07.78/07.85 08.46/08.54
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8110 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
