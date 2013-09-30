Sep 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.63 percent on Monday compared with 9.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 15.79 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/11/13) 59.00/60.75 10.40/10.70 10.58/10.89 2M(03/12/13) 103.75/105.75 09.89/10.08 10.11/10.30 3M(03/01/14) 151.75/154.75 09.59/09.78 09.85/10.04 6M(03/04/14) 284.25/289.25 09.08/09.24 09.47/09.63 1Y(07/10/14) 495.00/500.00 07.80/07.88 08.49/08.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.7770 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)