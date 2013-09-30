Sep 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.63 percent on
Monday compared with 9.61 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
15.79 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/11/13) 59.00/60.75 10.40/10.70 10.58/10.89
2M(03/12/13) 103.75/105.75 09.89/10.08 10.11/10.30
3M(03/01/14) 151.75/154.75 09.59/09.78 09.85/10.04
6M(03/04/14) 284.25/289.25 09.08/09.24 09.47/09.63
1Y(07/10/14) 495.00/500.00 07.80/07.88 08.49/08.57
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.7770 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)