Oct 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.46 percent on
Thursday compared with 9.65 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.50 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/11/13) 53.25/55.25 10.12/10.50 10.30/10.68
2M(09/12/13) 103.25/105.25 09.66/09.85 09.88/10.07
3M(07/01/14) 148.00/150.75 09.48/09.66 09.73/09.91
6M(07/04/14) 276.00/280.25 08.94/09.07 09.32/09.46
1Y(07/10/14) 482.00/487.00 07.78/07.86 08.46/08.54
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9348 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
