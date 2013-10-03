Oct 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.46 percent on Thursday compared with 9.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.50 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/11/13) 53.25/55.25 10.12/10.50 10.30/10.68 2M(09/12/13) 103.25/105.25 09.66/09.85 09.88/10.07 3M(07/01/14) 148.00/150.75 09.48/09.66 09.73/09.91 6M(07/04/14) 276.00/280.25 08.94/09.07 09.32/09.46 1Y(07/10/14) 482.00/487.00 07.78/07.86 08.46/08.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9348 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)