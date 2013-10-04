Oct 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.16 percent on Friday compared with 9.46 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.48 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/11/13) 52.00/53.75 09.97/10.31 10.15/10.48 2M(09/12/13) 99.25/101.50 09.52/09.73 09.73/09.95 3M(08/01/14) 143.50/145.75 09.27/09.42 09.52/09.67 6M(09/04/14) 266.00/270.00 08.64/08.77 09.03/09.16 1Y(08/10/14) 463.75/468.00 07.55/07.62 08.23/08.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4050 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)