Oct 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.38 percent on Monday compared with 9.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.31 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/11/13) 57.00/58.75 09.91/10.21 10.08/10.39 2M(09/12/13) 99.25/101.50 09.61/09.83 09.83/10.05 3M(09/01/14) 145.50/148.25 09.34/09.52 09.60/09.77 6M(09/04/14) 273.00/277.00 08.86/08.99 09.25/09.38 1Y(09/10/14) 475.00/480.00 07.69/07.77 08.37/08.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7760 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)