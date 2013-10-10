Oct 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.79 percent on Thursday compared with 8.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.51 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/11/13) 48.25/49.75 09.14/09.43 09.32/09.60 2M(16/12/13) 94.00/96.25 08.91/09.12 09.13/09.34 3M(15/01/14) 136.75/139.25 08.73/08.89 08.98/09.14 6M(15/04/14) 256.25/260.25 08.27/08.40 08.66/08.79 1Y(15/10/14) 454.50/459.00 07.31/07.39 08.00/08.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1383 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)