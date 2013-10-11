Oct 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.72 percent on Friday compared with 8.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.39 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/11/13) 47.25/49.00 09.10/09.43 09.27/09.61 2M(16/12/13) 92.00/94.00 08.86/09.05 09.08/09.27 3M(15/01/14) 134.00/136.75 08.69/08.87 08.95/09.12 6M(15/04/14) 251.00/254.25 08.23/08.34 08.61/08.72 1Y(15/10/14) 446.00/449.25 07.29/07.35 07.98/08.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1570 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)