Nov 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on
Monday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.79 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/12/13) 46.75/48.00 08.99/09.23 09.16/09.40
2M(13/01/14) 94.75/96.50 08.96/09.12 09.17/09.34
3M(13/02/14) 141.50/143.50 08.87/08.99 09.12/09.24
6M(13/05/14) 270.75/272.75 08.63/08.69 09.00/09.06
1Y(13/11/14) 501.25/504.00 07.92/07.96 08.57/08.61
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.2955 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)