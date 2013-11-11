Nov 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on Monday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.79 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/12/13) 46.75/48.00 08.99/09.23 09.16/09.40 2M(13/01/14) 94.75/96.50 08.96/09.12 09.17/09.34 3M(13/02/14) 141.50/143.50 08.87/08.99 09.12/09.24 6M(13/05/14) 270.75/272.75 08.63/08.69 09.00/09.06 1Y(13/11/14) 501.25/504.00 07.92/07.96 08.57/08.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.2955 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)