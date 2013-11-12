Nov 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.19 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/12/13) 50.00/51.50 09.26/09.54 09.43/09.71 2M(15/01/14) 96.50/98.25 09.08/09.24 09.29/09.46 3M(18/02/14) 148.25/150.00 08.96/09.06 09.21/09.31 6M(15/05/14) 275.00/277.25 08.72/08.79 09.10/09.17 1Y(17/11/14) 512.75/515.00 08.02/08.05 08.67/08.70 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5930 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)