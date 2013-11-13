Nov 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.10 percent on
Wednesday compared with 9.17 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.15 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/12/13) 47.25/48.75 09.03/09.32 09.20/09.49
2M(21/01/14) 100.50/102.50 09.00/09.18 09.22/09.40
3M(18/02/14) 143.00/145.00 08.91/09.04 09.16/09.29
6M(19/05/14) 275.00/277.00 08.66/08.73 09.04/09.10
1Y(18/11/14) 511.75/513.75 08.04/08.07 08.69/08.72
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6545 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
