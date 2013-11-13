Nov 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.10 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.15 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/12/13) 47.25/48.75 09.03/09.32 09.20/09.49 2M(21/01/14) 100.50/102.50 09.00/09.18 09.22/09.40 3M(18/02/14) 143.00/145.00 08.91/09.04 09.16/09.29 6M(19/05/14) 275.00/277.00 08.66/08.73 09.04/09.10 1Y(18/11/14) 511.75/513.75 08.04/08.07 08.69/08.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6545 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)