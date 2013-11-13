Nov 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 7.85 percent on Wednesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 7.56/7.85
3 YEARS 7.55/7.85
4 YEARS 7.56/7.86
5 YEARS 7.62/7.92
7 YEARS 7.35/7.85
10 YEARS 7.15/7.65
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
