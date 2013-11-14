US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
Nov 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.93 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.63/7.93 3 YEARS 7.63/7.93 4 YEARS 7.67/7.94 5 YEARS 7.68/7.98 7 YEARS 7.40/7.90 10 YEARS 7.20/7.70 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.