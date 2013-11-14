Nov 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.94 percent on Thursday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.90 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/12/13) 45.75/47.00 08.83/09.07 09.00/09.24 2M(21/01/14) 96.25/98.00 08.84/09.00 09.06/09.22 3M(20/02/14) 140.50/142.25 08.74/08.85 08.99/09.10 6M(19/05/14) 265.75/267.75 08.50/08.56 08.87/08.94 1Y(19/11/14) 497.25/499.50 07.88/07.92 08.53/08.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.0645 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)