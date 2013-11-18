Nov 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.17 percent on Monday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.29 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/12/13) 46.50/48.00 09.03/09.33 09.21/09.50 2M(21/01/14) 96.50/98.50 09.07/09.26 09.29/09.47 3M(20/02/14) 141.50/143.50 08.96/09.09 09.21/09.34 6M(20/05/14) 271.25/273.25 08.73/08.80 09.11/09.17 1Y(20/11/14) 509.00/511.00 08.13/08.16 08.77/08.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)