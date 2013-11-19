Nov 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.19 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.24 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/12/13) 49.25/50.75 09.03/09.30 09.20/09.47 2M(21/01/14) 95.00/96.75 09.13/09.30 09.35/09.52 3M(21/02/14) 141.50/143.50 09.02/09.15 09.27/09.40 6M(21/05/14) 270.25/272.25 08.76/08.82 09.13/09.19 1Y(21/11/14) 506.00/508.00 08.13/08.16 08.77/08.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2311 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)