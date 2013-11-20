Nov 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.24 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.42 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/12/13) 48.75/50.25 09.18/09.46 09.35/09.63 2M(22/01/14) 96.25/98.25 09.21/09.40 09.42/09.61 3M(24/02/14) 145.75/147.75 09.05/09.17 09.29/09.42 6M(22/05/14) 273.00/275.00 08.80/08.86 09.17/09.24 1Y(24/11/14) 513.50/515.50 08.16/08.20 08.80/08.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5580 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)