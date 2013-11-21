Nov 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.31 percent on Thursday compared with 9.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.25 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/12/13) 49.00/50.75 09.17/09.50 09.34/09.67 2M(27/01/14) 100.25/102.25 09.24/09.42 09.45/09.63 3M(25/02/14) 144.75/146.75 09.13/09.26 09.38/09.50 6M(27/05/14) 280.00/282.00 08.88/08.94 09.25/09.31 1Y(25/11/14) 518.50/520.50 08.24/08.28 08.88/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.8895 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)