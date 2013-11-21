Nov 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.31 percent on
Thursday compared with 9.24 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.25 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(26/12/13) 49.00/50.75 09.17/09.50 09.34/09.67
2M(27/01/14) 100.25/102.25 09.24/09.42 09.45/09.63
3M(25/02/14) 144.75/146.75 09.13/09.26 09.38/09.50
6M(27/05/14) 280.00/282.00 08.88/08.94 09.25/09.31
1Y(25/11/14) 518.50/520.50 08.24/08.28 08.88/08.91
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.8895 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)