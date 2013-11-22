Nov 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.28 percent on Friday compared with 9.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/12/13) 47.00/48.50 09.07/09.36 09.24/09.53 2M(27/01/14) 98.25/100.00 09.18/09.34 09.39/09.55 3M(26/02/14) 143.50/145.50 09.03/09.16 09.28/09.40 6M(27/05/14) 278.00/280.00 08.85/08.91 09.21/09.28 1Y(26/11/14) 520.00/522.00 08.25/08.28 08.88/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.0236 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)