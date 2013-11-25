Nov 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.21 percent on Monday compared with 9.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.07 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/12/13) 46.00/47.50 08.94/09.24 09.11/09.40 2M(27/01/14) 95.00/97.00 09.08/09.28 09.29/09.49 3M(28/02/14) 143.00/145.00 08.97/09.09 09.21/09.34 6M(27/05/14) 272.50/274.50 08.78/08.85 09.15/09.21 1Y(28/11/14) 514.00/516.00 08.19/08.22 08.82/08.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5770 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)