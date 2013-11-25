Nov 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.21 percent on
Monday compared with 9.28 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.07 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/12/13) 46.00/47.50 08.94/09.24 09.11/09.40
2M(27/01/14) 95.00/97.00 09.08/09.28 09.29/09.49
3M(28/02/14) 143.00/145.00 08.97/09.09 09.21/09.34
6M(27/05/14) 272.50/274.50 08.78/08.85 09.15/09.21
1Y(28/11/14) 514.00/516.00 08.19/08.22 08.82/08.85
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5770 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
