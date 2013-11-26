Nov 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.02 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/12/13) 48.00/49.25 08.77/09.00 08.93/09.16 2M(31/01/14) 96.25/97.75 08.93/09.07 09.14/09.28 3M(28/02/14) 137.50/139.25 08.83/08.94 09.08/09.19 6M(30/05/14) 268.75/270.75 08.63/08.70 08.99/09.06 1Y(28/11/14) 507.00/509.00 08.14/08.17 08.77/08.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4470 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)