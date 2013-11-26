Nov 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on
Tuesday compared with 9.21 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.02 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(31/12/13) 48.00/49.25 08.77/09.00 08.93/09.16
2M(31/01/14) 96.25/97.75 08.93/09.07 09.14/09.28
3M(28/02/14) 137.50/139.25 08.83/08.94 09.08/09.19
6M(30/05/14) 268.75/270.75 08.63/08.70 08.99/09.06
1Y(28/11/14) 507.00/509.00 08.14/08.17 08.77/08.80
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4470 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
