Nov 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.05 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.95 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/12/13) 48.00/49.00 08.78/08.96 08.95/09.13 2M(31/01/14) 96.25/97.75 08.94/09.08 09.15/09.29 3M(28/02/14) 137.00/139.00 08.81/08.94 09.06/09.19 6M(30/05/14) 268.00/270.00 08.62/08.68 08.98/09.05 1Y(28/11/14) 507.00/509.00 08.15/08.18 08.79/08.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3625 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)