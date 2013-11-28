Nov 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.03 percent on Thursday compared with 9.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.95 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/01/14) 47.00/48.50 08.87/09.15 09.04/09.33 2M(03/02/14) 96.50/98.25 08.96/09.12 09.17/09.34 3M(03/03/14) 137.25/139.25 08.82/08.95 09.07/09.20 6M(02/06/14) 267.50/269.50 08.60/08.66 08.96/09.03 1Y(02/12/14) 505.50/507.50 08.10/08.13 08.74/08.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3896 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)