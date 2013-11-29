Nov 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.95 percent on Friday compared with 9.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.55 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/01/14) 46.50/48.00 08.77/09.06 08.95/09.23 2M(03/02/14) 94.50/96.00 08.92/09.06 09.13/09.27 3M(03/03/14) 134.75/136.75 08.76/08.89 09.01/09.14 6M(03/06/14) 265.00/267.00 08.52/08.58 08.88/08.95 1Y(03/12/14) 501.00/503.00 08.03/08.06 08.66/08.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3948 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)