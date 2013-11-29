China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
Nov 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.05 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.75/8.05 3 YEARS 7.75/8.05 4 YEARS 7.75/8.05 5 YEARS 7.80/8.10 7 YEARS 7.55/8.05 10 YEARS 7.35/7.85 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)