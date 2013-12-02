Dec 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.69 percent on Monday compared with 8.95 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/01/14) 46.50/47.75 08.27/08.49 08.44/08.66 2M(04/02/14) 89.25/91.00 08.44/08.61 08.66/08.83 3M(04/03/14) 129.00/131.00 08.41/08.54 08.65/08.79 6M(04/06/14) 256.25/258.25 08.26/08.32 08.62/08.69 1Y(04/12/14) 486.50/488.50 07.82/07.85 08.45/08.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2260 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)