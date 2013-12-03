Dec 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.63 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/01/14) 43.50/45.25 07.96/08.28 08.13/08.45 2M(05/02/14) 87.00/89.00 08.22/08.40 08.43/08.62 3M(05/03/14) 127.25/129.25 08.28/08.41 08.53/08.66 6M(05/06/14) 255.00/257.00 08.20/08.27 08.57/08.63 1Y(05/12/14) 488.50/490.50 07.84/07.87 08.46/08.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3443 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)