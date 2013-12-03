BUZZ-India's KEC International hits record high on order win
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees
Dec 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.00 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.70/8.00 3 YEARS 7.70/8.00 4 YEARS 7.70/8.00 5 YEARS 7.75/8.05 7 YEARS 7.50/8.00 10 YEARS 7.30/7.80 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees
** Telecom tower provider Bharti Infratel rises as much as 4.3 pct to 343.7 rupees, highest since Jan 30
SHANGHAI, April 5 China stocks jumped on Wednesday, the first trading day after a holiday break, as investors cheered Beijing's decision to launch a huge new economic zone in Hebei province, with shares of more than 30 related companies surging the daily limit of 10 percent.