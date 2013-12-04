Dec 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/01/14) 42.25/43.75 07.98/08.26 08.15/08.44 2M(06/02/14) 86.25/88.25 08.15/08.33 08.36/08.55 3M(06/03/14) 126.25/128.25 08.21/08.34 08.46/08.59 6M(06/06/14) 253.00/255.00 08.14/08.20 08.50/08.57 1Y(08/12/14) 487.75/489.75 07.78/07.81 08.41/08.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3330 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)