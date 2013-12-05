Dec 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.74 percent on Thursday compared with 8.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.41 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/14) 43.75/45.00 08.35/08.59 08.52/08.76 2M(10/02/14) 89.75/91.50 08.43/08.59 08.65/08.81 3M(10/03/14) 130.25/132.25 08.47/08.60 08.72/08.85 6M(09/06/14) 255.75/257.75 08.31/08.38 08.68/08.74 1Y(09/12/14) 489.00/491.00 07.93/07.96 08.56/08.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6895 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)