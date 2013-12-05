Dec 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.03 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.73/8.01 3 YEARS 7.74/8.03 4 YEARS 7.75/8.05 5 YEARS 7.79/8.08 7 YEARS 7.54/8.01 10 YEARS 7.33/7.83 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)