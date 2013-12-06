Dec 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Friday compared with 8.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/01/14) 44.00/45.75 08.40/08.74 08.57/08.91 2M(10/02/14) 89.25/91.25 08.52/08.71 08.74/08.93 3M(10/03/14) 130.25/132.25 08.57/08.70 08.82/08.95 6M(10/06/14) 259.00/261.00 08.42/08.49 08.79/08.85 1Y(10/12/14) 494.00/496.00 08.01/08.04 08.64/08.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6673 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)