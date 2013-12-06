Dec 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on
Friday compared with 8.74 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/01/14) 44.00/45.75 08.40/08.74 08.57/08.91
2M(10/02/14) 89.25/91.25 08.52/08.71 08.74/08.93
3M(10/03/14) 130.25/132.25 08.57/08.70 08.82/08.95
6M(10/06/14) 259.00/261.00 08.42/08.49 08.79/08.85
1Y(10/12/14) 494.00/496.00 08.01/08.04 08.64/08.67
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6673 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
