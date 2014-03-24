Mar 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.70 percent on Monday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.17 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/04/14) 51.25/53.00 09.34/09.66 09.50/09.81 2M(27/05/14) 91.00/93.00 08.83/09.02 09.03/09.22 3M(26/06/14) 131.00/133.00 08.56/08.69 08.81/08.94 6M(26/09/14) 253.50/255.50 08.28/08.35 08.64/08.70 1Y(26/03/15) 491.50/493.50 08.10/08.13 08.72/08.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7030 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)