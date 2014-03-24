BRIEF-India cenbank sets underwriting commissions for April 28 bond auction
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
Mar 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.05 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.90/8.05 3 YEARS 7.90/8.05 4 YEARS 7.90/8.05 5 YEARS 7.90/8.05 7 YEARS 7.60/7.90 10 YEARS 7.52/7.75 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% (Apr 26) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% -----------------------------------